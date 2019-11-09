International Development News
Development News Edition

SC verdict not a win or loss for anybody, no place for bitterness, fear in new India: PM after Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:48 IST
SC verdict not a win or loss for anybody, no place for bitterness, fear in new India: PM after Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya issue has heralded a "new dawn" and should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing that India's credo of unity in diversity was visible in its totality as all sections of society accepted the verdict with an open heart. Addressing the nation after the verdict in the politically and communally sensitive case was pronounced, Modi invoked the fall of Berlin wall on November 9, 1989 as he urged people to shun any fear, bitterness and negativity and come together to build a new India.

Modi also referred to the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, noting that both India and Pakistan played a role in the development ,and stated that the lesson of the day is that we should be together to surge ahead. " ... And now, with today’s verdict on Ayodhya, this date -- November 9 teaches us the power of staying united and growing together. Today is about the message of integration and emerging victorious together," he said, while referring to how the Berlin Wall was brought down bringing two contrasting ideologies together.

Hailing the Supreme Court for delivering verdict on an important issue "which has a history of hundreds of years", he pointed out that the entire country wanted the court to hear the matter daily and it happened. "For the Indian judiciary, it is a golden day. The Supreme Court heard everyone with patience and delivered a unanimous verdict," Modi said in his 11-minute-long address.

He said the judges, the courts and the judicial processes should be greeted for their strong will. Referring to the dispute, the prime minister said the judgment has heralded a "new dawn" for the people. "The dispute may have affected several generations, but after the judgment we have to take a pledge that the new generation will work for the creation of a new India with a fresh spirit," he said.

It is globally acknowledged that India is the world’s largest democracy. "Today, the world has also realised how vibrant and strong our democracy is. After today’s verdict the manner in which every section of society, every community, every religion, the entire nation across the verdict with open arms. This is a manifestation of India’s ages old ethos, culture, traditions as well as our inherent spirit of brotherhood," the prime minister said.

He said peace, unity and amity are essential for development of India and described November 9 as a day to forget any bitterness one may have. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister took to Twitter to assert that the judgment should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony. In a series of tweets in Hindi and English, Modi also asserted that the judgment clearly illustrates that everybody is equal before the law.

"Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti (devotion to Ram or Rahim), it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of rashtra bhakti (devotion to the country)," he said. Noting that the temple of justice (the apex court) has amicably concluded a matter going on for decades, he said the SC verdict will further strengthen people’s faith in the judicial system.

"The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered," he said. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view, he said.

"The judgment is notable as it highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It (the verdict) reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary. May peace and harmony prevail," he tweeted. Modi on Friday had also appealed to the people that the priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced on Saturday.

"The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India's great tradition of peace, unity and amity," he had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Nawaz Sharif's medical trip to London: Why does it matter?

HIGHLIGHTSNawaz Sharif is leaving for London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all the options available in Pakistan.On Saturday, Sharifs platelet count was over 20,000.However, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar...

In Ayodhya, devotees rejoice at SC verdict, many say they are relieved and hope for peace

A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polari...

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019