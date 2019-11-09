Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL9 CYCLONE-WB MAMATA Cyclone Bulbul : Mamata monitoring situation Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she is herself monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul, which will make its landfall in the coastal area of the state.

CAL13 LDALL CYCLONE Cyclone 'Bulbul' set to make landfall by 11 pm, two deaths reported in resultant rain Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Hurtling high-speed cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' is set to make landfall by 11 pm Saturday night between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh and move northwestwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta. CES12 AYODHYA-KAR SEVAK FAMILY SC verdict like Diwali & Holi for us, says kin of Kar sevaks killed during Ram Janmabhoomi movement Kolkata: Family members of city kar sevaks who died in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site 29 years ago hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said the judgement is like Diwali and Holi for them.

CES14 WB-JUTA-GUV Guv meets JUTA team, discusses IoE tag, revised UGC pay scale Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday met a delegation of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) and discussed a range of issues, including the 'Institution of Eminence' (IoE) tag and implementation of the revised UGC pay scale. CES15 AYODHYA-OD-LD SECURITY Ayodhya verdict: people urged not to post provocative messages on social media Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Saturday said anyone found posting provocative messages on social media following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case would face the consequences.

CES18 AS-RECRUIT Assam govt recruits 248 differently-abled persons Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday recruited 248 differently-abled persons in Grade III posts in state government departments. CES20 AS-NRC-COORDINATOR Hitesh Dev Sharma replaces Hajela as NRC State Coordinator Guwahati: Assam Civil Service officer Hitesh Dev Sharma was on Saturday appointed as the NRC State Coordinator in place of Prateek Hajela, who ensured publication of the final version of the National Register of Citizens on August 31 under supervision of the Supreme Court..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)