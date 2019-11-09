International Development News
Development News Edition

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL9 CYCLONE-WB MAMATA Cyclone Bulbul : Mamata monitoring situation Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she is herself monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul, which will make its landfall in the coastal area of the state.

CAL13 LDALL CYCLONE Cyclone 'Bulbul' set to make landfall by 11 pm, two deaths reported in resultant rain Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Hurtling high-speed cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' is set to make landfall by 11 pm Saturday night between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh and move northwestwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta. CES12 AYODHYA-KAR SEVAK FAMILY SC verdict like Diwali & Holi for us, says kin of Kar sevaks killed during Ram Janmabhoomi movement Kolkata: Family members of city kar sevaks who died in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site 29 years ago hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said the judgement is like Diwali and Holi for them.

CES14 WB-JUTA-GUV Guv meets JUTA team, discusses IoE tag, revised UGC pay scale Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday met a delegation of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) and discussed a range of issues, including the 'Institution of Eminence' (IoE) tag and implementation of the revised UGC pay scale. CES15 AYODHYA-OD-LD SECURITY Ayodhya verdict: people urged not to post provocative messages on social media Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Saturday said anyone found posting provocative messages on social media following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case would face the consequences.

CES18 AS-RECRUIT Assam govt recruits 248 differently-abled persons Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday recruited 248 differently-abled persons in Grade III posts in state government departments. CES20 AS-NRC-COORDINATOR Hitesh Dev Sharma replaces Hajela as NRC State Coordinator Guwahati: Assam Civil Service officer Hitesh Dev Sharma was on Saturday appointed as the NRC State Coordinator in place of Prateek Hajela, who ensured publication of the final version of the National Register of Citizens on August 31 under supervision of the Supreme Court..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...

French bishops back payments to sex abuse victims

French bishops voted on Saturday in favour of a plan to offer payments to people who were sexually abused as children by members of the Catholic clergy. The French bishops conference said in a statement that each bishop would get in touch w...

ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot

Two-time former champions ATK continued their dream run and beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to climb to the top of the Indian Super League ISL standings here on Saturday. On a rain-hit evening with cyclone Bulbul making a landfall near the West Beng...
