Goa: Two K'taka men drown at Ashwen-Morjim beach, case of 'unnatural death' filed

Goa Police on Saturday registered a case of 'unnatural death' after two male tourists drowned here at Ashwem-Morjim beach. "A case of unnatural death has been registered after two male tourists from Belgaum drowned at Ashwem-Morjim beach in North Goa," Pernem Police Inspector, Sandesh Chodankar, told ANI over phone.

The two deceased were identified as Aditya Magadum (26) and Abhijeet Magadum (33), residents of Belgaum district in Karnataka. The bodies will be sent for post-mortem.

Chodankar said that another person, who was drowning in the beach, was saved by lifeguards. However, he received injuries during rescue operations. (ANI)

