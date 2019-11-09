Ayodhya verdict proves strength of India's constitutional system, democracy: Yogi Adityanath

Welcoming the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the verdict has proved the strength of India's constitutional system and appealed for peace and harmony. Speaking to media persons, Adityanath said: "The verdict has proved the strength of India's constitutional system and democracy. The decision on one of the oldest disputes in the world came today and has ended it peacefully."

"We have called for maintaining peace and harmony. I thank and congratulate all with an open heart for following that and accepting the decision of the top court. I also thank media for remaining positive regarding the verdict," he said. The Chief Minister said: "This verdict also gives the message of carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in which the country's strength lies beyond any family, caste or religion."

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust for this. A five-judge Constitution Bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

