Thane senior citizen kills wife over property dispute

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangling his wife to death, police said

Somnath Shukla, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in the city, killed his wife Sharda (55) after a quarrel, Srinagar police station official said

"They would frequently fight over the ownership of two-flats, which presently were in the name of their sons. Saturday night, after a fight, Somnath strangled Sharda. We have arrested him for murder," he added.

