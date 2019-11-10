International Development News
Development News Edition

22 pc tipplers in Delhi go to NCR shops in search of preferred brands: Survey

  • PTI
  
  • New Delhi
  
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 16:26 IST
  
  • Created: 10-11-2019 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 22 percent of tipplers in Delhi buy liquor from NCR towns such as Gurgaon and Faridabad due to the non-availability of their favorite brands in vends in the national capital, according to a survey. According to the survey with 1.15 lakh respondents, 68 percent of tipplers in Delhi had issues in finding their preferred liquor brands.

The survey, conducted by online platform "LocalCircles", also said 53 percent of Delhi'ites buy liquor from state-run shops, while 31 percent opt for private outlets. Akshay Gupta, general manager of 'LocalCircles', said the survey findings have been shared with the Delhi excise commissioner.

However, there was no immediate reaction available from the excise department. "22 percent Delhi residents buy liquor from NCR because they have issues finding their brand in Delhi," it said.

Through various posts on 'LocalCircles' over the past few months, Delhi residents have expressed "dissatisfaction" with the process through which liquor is sold. LocalCircles also conducted an on-ground study in various parts of Delhi. "During the survey, it was found that 68 percent Delhiites faced issues in finding their preferred brands in government corporation-run shops in Delhi," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

