International Development News
Development News Edition

Hands-on approach, alertness of Shah helped security coordination with states

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 17:19 IST
Hands-on approach, alertness of Shah helped security coordination with states
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

A hands-on approach of Home Minister Amit Shah, who telephoned several chief ministers over the last two days to ensure peace in run-up to and after the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, paid off as there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the country, officials said on Sunday. Shah, who canceled several engagements on Saturday when the Supreme Court delivered the verdict, was personally closely monitoring the law and order situation across the country over the past few days so that no communal flare-up takes place after the judgment on the century-old dispute is pronounced.

The home minister has telephoned several chief ministers, especially of the states considered to be sensitive, took stock of the situation there and urged them to remain alert, an official privy to the activities said. The home minister told the chief ministers to inform him immediately if there is any untoward incident and assured them all possible urgent central help would provided if needed.

Such a hands-on approach and alertness of the Union home minister helped in sensitizing the chief ministers the seriousness of the central government in ensuring complete peace in any eventuality, the official said. Among the chief ministers whom Shah has spoken to in the last two days include those from the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and regional parties ruled states.

The home minister also held several security review meetings with top Central government officials including Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and instructed them to be in regular touch with top officials of the state governments. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too attended the meetings.

The home minister also took regular briefings from the Intelligence Bureau on the security situation of the country. An advisory has also been sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs to all states asking them to be extra vigilant and deploy additional forces at all sensitive places.

There has been complete coordination between the central government and the state administrations, another official said. The home minister's calls to the chief ministers smoothened the whole process, the official said.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. Delivering a unanimous verdict on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict: Officials

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict Officials....

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive p...

We respect Ayodhya verdict; Time to end politically motivated

With the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such politically motivated issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty, prominent Muslim leader of Kerala...

Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions -report

Maltas armed forces have started cooperating with Libyas coastguard to turn back migrant boats heading into Maltas search and rescue zone, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a secret government deal. The government declined to comment d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019