Hands-on approach, alertness of Shah helped security coordination with states

A hands-on approach of Home Minister Amit Shah, who telephoned several chief ministers over the last two days to ensure peace in run-up to and after the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, paid off as there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the country, officials said on Sunday. Shah, who canceled several engagements on Saturday when the Supreme Court delivered the verdict, was personally closely monitoring the law and order situation across the country over the past few days so that no communal flare-up takes place after the judgment on the century-old dispute is pronounced.

The home minister has telephoned several chief ministers, especially of the states considered to be sensitive, took stock of the situation there and urged them to remain alert, an official privy to the activities said. The home minister told the chief ministers to inform him immediately if there is any untoward incident and assured them all possible urgent central help would provided if needed.

Such a hands-on approach and alertness of the Union home minister helped in sensitizing the chief ministers the seriousness of the central government in ensuring complete peace in any eventuality, the official said. Among the chief ministers whom Shah has spoken to in the last two days include those from the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and regional parties ruled states.

The home minister also held several security review meetings with top Central government officials including Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and instructed them to be in regular touch with top officials of the state governments. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval too attended the meetings.

The home minister also took regular briefings from the Intelligence Bureau on the security situation of the country. An advisory has also been sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs to all states asking them to be extra vigilant and deploy additional forces at all sensitive places.

There has been complete coordination between the central government and the state administrations, another official said. The home minister's calls to the chief ministers smoothened the whole process, the official said.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. Delivering a unanimous verdict on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land.

