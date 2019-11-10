International Development News
Guv hails WB govt, central agencies for cyclone preparedness

  Updated: 10-11-2019 17:37 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hailed the "directional" efforts of the state government and other central agencies to minimise the impact of cyclone 'Bulbul'. Dhankhar also lauded the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its timely forecast of the severe cyclonic storm, which barrelled through the coastal districts of West Bengal on Saturday evening.

"The directional efforts of the state government, its agencies as also central outfits National Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Management Authority, Coast Guard, Navy and others have minimised the damage due to 'Bulbul'..." the governor was quoted as saying in a Raj Bhavan release. "I would seek to connect with the Hon'ble' Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee), who has been keeping a diligent watch, after she made aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali as projected in media," it added.

Banerjee had said in a tweet that she would conduct an aerial survey of the two affected coastal areas in South 24 Parganas on Tuesday. Appreciating the efforts of the weatherman that contributed to the preparedness of the agencies, Dhankhar said the "accurate and timely prediction by IMD is indicative of the scientific skills the nation now possesses".

The governor also urged NGOs to come forward and assist in the relief and rehabilitation measures. In a an earlier tweet, Dhankhar said while in all the coastal districts, the Indian Navy, West Bengal Police and Coast Guard have been monitoring the situation and the state has taken measures, "there has been suffering".

Cyclone 'Bulbul' has claimed at least seven lives in different parts of West Bengal, official reports said on Sunday. The cyclonic storm made landfall late on Saturday between Sagar Island of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, and moved northwestwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta..

