International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI files charge sheet against ex-OSD of Delhi health minister in appointments case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 17:56 IST
CBI files charge sheet against ex-OSD of Delhi health minister in appointments case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has charge-sheeted Dr. Nikunj Aggarwal, the former OSD of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and Dr. Anup Mohta for alleged irregularities in the former's appointment as a senior resident at a government hospital, officials said. The probe agency filed the charge sheet after getting the Union Health Ministry's clearance, on July 15, 2019, to prosecute Mohta, the then Director of Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, for allegedly appointing Aggarwal as a senior resident (orthopedics) in the hospital in 2015 without a vacancy or conducting a walk-in-interview.

The CBI has alleged that neither any advertisement was issued nor any walk-in-interview conducted for the position. It was also alleged that Aggarwal had given a handwritten application on a plain paper on August 6, 2015, expressing his intent to join the hospital as the senior resident.

Mohta approved the appointment through a letter dated August 10, 2015, without following any procedure, the agency has alleged, adding Aggarwal was appointed on the strength against the post of a faculty member as a resident. The agency registered the case in 2016 on the basis of a complaint from the Delhi government's Deputy Secretary (Vigilance) KS Meena.

"Within a few days of the appointment of Aggarwal, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties," the complaint received by the CBI from the Delhi Vigilance Department had stated. During the three-year-long investigation, the CBI seized files purportedly showing that Mohta did not follow proper procedure in clearing Aggarwal's appointment, it said.

The probe agency said the actions of Mohta are covered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. During the investigation, none of them were arrested. After filing of the charge sheet, Mohta was granted bail by the special CBI court, officials said.

The irregularity was flagged by Shunglu Committee constituted on August 30, 2016, by then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. The panel was chaired by former CAG V K Shunglu. Ex-chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami and former chief vigilance commissioner Pradeep Kumar are also its members. The file relating to the appointment of Aggarwal was submitted by the Health Ministry to the Lt Governor after the directions from his office to submit all files which require his approval. The mandate of the committee was to examine over 400 files on decisions taken by the AAP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Spain held a parliamentary election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment. Following are snapshots of the main parties and leadersPEDRO SANCHEZ...

Flamingoes flock late to Agra sanctuary due to delayed rains

Around 100 flamingoes have flocked to the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary here in what is being perceived as the beginning of the migratory birds arrival for the season, an official said on Sunday. The assemblage of the birds, natives of Gujara...

Congress doesn't want President's rule in Maha: Chavan

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didnt want Presidents Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJPs announcement that it would not form government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said ...

Ayodhya verdict: 10 held for provocative behaviour in MP

Eight people were arrested in Seoni and two in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for posting objectionable messages on social media and bursting crackers after Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, police said on Sunday. In Gwalior, Dinesh Singh Chauhan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019