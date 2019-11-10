4 of marriage party killed as wall collapses

Tragedy struck a marriage party on Sunday as four people, including a woman, died and as many were injured when a newly built wall of a hall here collapsed on them, civic officials said. The wall adjoining the parking lot of the hall at Golnaka collapsed after the wedding, they said, adding that the victims, all in the age group of 35-55, were relatives of the couple, they said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force teams carried out the rescue operation, they said adding that the four injured have been hospitalized. Based on the preliminary investigation, a police official said it was a newly constructed wall that apparently did not have proper support, resulting in its collapse.

A case has been registered against the hall owner who would be taken into custody and questioned, the police official said adding that six bikes and two autorickshaws were damaged in the incident. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan announced an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Mayor's Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased and an additional Rs 50,000 under a state government scheme.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy expressed sorrow over the death of people and said the injured should be provided the best treatment. The Minister also ordered for a detailed inquiry into the incident.

