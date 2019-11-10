Hindi writers honoured with Vanmali Katha Samman

The much-coveted 'Vanmal Kathi Saman' was presented to acclaimed Hindi writers – young and old -- here at Minto Hall on Sunday. The award ceremony, which was held during the inaugural edition of Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival, "Vishwa Rang", included 'Vanmali Varistha Katha Saman', 'Vanmali Vishisht Katha Samman', 'Vanamali Katha Samman', 'Vanmali Yuva Katha Samman' and 'Vanamali Katha Critics Award'.

While Vanmali Varistha Katha Samman and Vanmali Katha Samman were given to renowned Hindi writers Ranendra and Bhagwan Das Morwal, respectively; the Vanmali Vishisht Yuva Katha Samman was given to Upasana, and the Vanmali Yuva Katha Samman was shared by young storytellers Manoj Pandey, Gaurav Solanki, and Tarun Bhatnagar. "Vanmali Katha Critic Samman and Vanmal Yuva Katha Critic Samman were given to noted critics Vinod Shahi and Rahul Singh," the organizers said in a statement.

The awardees were selected by a five-member committee comprising names like Mukesh Verma, Liladhar Mandloi, Balram Gumasta, Mahendra Gagan was headed by renowned writer and the man behind the festival, Santosh Choubey. The awards, now in its 11th edition, consisting of two different cash prize of Rs 51,000 and Rs 31,000 with a citation and shawl, were first established in 1993 in the memory of the story writer Jagannath Prasad Chaubey 'Vanamali'.

Earlier Hindi novelist and writer Priyamvad, who is a well-known icon of the contemporary literary scene, was conferred with the 'Rashtriya Vanmali Katha Samman'. It consisted of a cash prize of Rs One lakh along with a citation and shawl. Featuring over 500 national and international authors and artists, the four-day festival, organized by the Tagore International Center for Arts and Culture, aims to promote literature in Hindi and other Indian languages.

