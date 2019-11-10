Karnataka HC to get five more judges

Karnataka High Court will get five additional judges on Monday when they will be sworn in by the state Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan. The additional judges are NeranahalliSrinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar and Pradeep Singh Yerur, said an official press release here.

The Governor will administer them the oath of office at a solemn ceremony in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhuswamy are scheduled to participate, the release said. PTI GMS NVG NVG.

