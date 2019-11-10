I am of the view of a stable government in
I am of the view of a stable government inMaharashtra: Ashok Chavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didnt want Presidents Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJPs announcement that it would not form government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said ...
Eight people were arrested in Seoni and two in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for posting objectionable messages on social media and bursting crackers after Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, police said on Sunday. In Gwalior, Dinesh Singh Chauhan ...
Turnout in Spains repeat parliamentary election stood at 37.9 at 2 p.m. 1300 GMT on Sunday, according to the interior ministry, a drop from the 41.5 recorded at the same time during the previous election in April....
Uddhav Thackeray told Sena MLAs that the party will install its CM in Maharashtra Raut....