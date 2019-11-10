Student drowns, 4 others feared washed away

An intermediate student drowned while four of his friends were feared washed away in the Bay of Bengal in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said. Local people rescued one student, who was also part of the same group that came from Srikakulam to enjoy the holiday on the beach at Kalingapatnam, the police said.

The Marine police and expert swimmers swung into action to trace the missing students but as light failed their efforts did not yield result. The students belonged to a private junior college.

