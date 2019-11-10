International Development News
J-K police chief, Army commander discuss security situation post Ayodhya verdict

  Updated: 10-11-2019 21:12 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's police chief Dilbag Singh met Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in Udhampur on Sunday and discussed the overall security situation in the Union Territory following the Ayodhya verdict, officials said. The Director-General of Police was accompanied by Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfikar Hassan to the meeting, a police spokesman said.

"Overall security situation of the UT was discussed in the light of the Ayodhya judgment (during the meeting)," he said. Singh later also visited Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and held a detailed meeting with senior officers, including Brigade Commander 11 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Brig Niranjan Jog, DIG of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range BS Tuti and Deputy Commissioner Ramban Nazim Zia Khan.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban Anita Sharma and SSP Traffic, National Highway J S Johar also attended the meeting that discussed the security and law and order situation post abrogation of Article 370 and pronouncement of Ayodhya verdict, he said. He said the DGP complimented the officers for coordination and synergy between police, civil administration, and central forces which resulted in smooth and peaceful handling of the law and order challenges in the area.

A meeting was also held with the representatives of the construction companies engaged in the widening of the national highway, the spokesman said, adding that the meeting took stock of the landslide areas and other potholes on the strategic road requiring immediate attention and repair. The landslide-prone areas and the pace with which they work to clear these landslides is done were discussed, the spokesman said.

He said the concerned construction company management representatives were asked to keep their men and machinery available at all such spots for speedy clearance of the road. "Some other areas where the road space has been damaged due to recent rains were also discussed. The representatives were asked to rush more manpower and machinery during winter months so that the road does not get blocked for a longer duration," the spokesman said.

SSP Traffic, National Highway, was directed that whenever there is a blockade of road, information must be shared immediately through various channels to maintain traffic discipline and to avoid inconvenience to the public, he said. He said sufficient traffic personnel should be deployed at landslide-prone areas.

Deputy Commissioner and SSP Ramban were asked that necessary deployment of police personnel and magistrates should be made at blockade points to handle any law and order problems, the spokesman said. He said alternative arrangements in case of the road getting blocked for a longer period of time should be identified for stranded passengers.

