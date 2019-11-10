Crops on 19 lakh ha in western Vidarbha affected by rains:
Crops on an area of 19 lakh hectares in western Vidarbha in Maharashtra have been destroyed due to October rains, affecting over 17 lakh farmers, a preliminary report on crop loss had stated
As per the report of the divisional commissioner, this comprises 3.51 lakh hectares in Amravati, 3.23 lakh hectares in Akola, 4.86 lakh ha in Yavatmal, 5.51 lakh ha in Buldhana, and 2.79 lakh ha in Washim, officials said
They said crop loss survey in these districts is in its final stages and the report is likely to be submitted on Wednesday.
