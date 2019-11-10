Cong seeks panel for ensuring completion of NH-29 four-laning

The Congress unit of Nagaland on Sunday urged the state's governor to constitute a coordination committee comprising representatives of all the departments concerned and contractors to ensure speedy completion of the four-laning of NH-29 that connects the state with Manipur

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president KTherie, in a statement issued here, said the slow pace of the work is causing air pollution, traffic jams, and inconvenience to the residents of the houses along the highway

He said the condition of the road will also reflect the image of Nagaland to the tourists coming to the state to attend the Hornbill Festival, which will commence on December 1.

