Bihar Dy CM inaugurates Sonepur cattle fair in Saran district

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday inaugurated the prominent Sonepur cattle fair the state's Saran district. Speaking at the event, Modi said the state government is committed towards the overall development of the month-long fair where cattle and other animals will be bought and sold.

The Bihar government has taken several steps to promote the state's tourism and cultural activities, Modi said, adding that the Central government has allocated Rs 600 crore for the development of tourism in the state. The traditional cattle fair, which is being held on the confluence of Ganga, Gandak and Mahi rivers, will witness various cultural and musical programs before concluding on December 11.

Animals like cows, horses, dogs, goats, birds, camels, and domestic cattle have been brought from across the country for display at the fair, official sources said. More than a dozen government departments and non-government agencies have set up stalls to exhibit and sell their items while traders from several states and Union Territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are participating in the fair.

The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) has set up Swiss cottages with modern amenities, sources said, adding that more than 50 foreign tourists have booked the luxurious tents.

