International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd situation in Maharashtra but govt formation of utmost importance: Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that an odd situation has presented itself in Maharashtra but the formation of a government in the state is of utmost importance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:20 IST
Odd situation in Maharashtra but govt formation of utmost importance: Scindia
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia talking to mediapersons on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that an odd situation has presented itself in Maharashtra but the formation of a government in the state is of utmost importance. When asked about the political situation in Maharashtra and whether Congress will extend support to a Shiv Sena-led government in the state, Scindia said: "Discussions are underway on the matter but it is of utmost importance that a government is formed in Maharashtra."

"An odd situation has presented itself in Maharashtra. The mandate was for the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance but they did not form the government," he said. This comes as Congress has called a meeting with the leaders of the party in Maharashtra to discuss the political situation and formation of government in the state.

The NCP has indicated willingness to extend support to Shiv Sena to form government on condition that it severs all its ties with the NDA. Commenting on the Ayodhya verdict, Scindia said that people should now shift focus to other issues like development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Oilfield discovered in Iran is second biggest in the country- oil minister

A new oilfield discovered in southwestern Iran is the second largest found in the country, Irans oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said on Monday, according to SHANA, the ministrys news site. The Namavaran oilfield has an estimated 53 billion b...

REFILE-FTSE erases last week's gain on rising Hong Kong tensions

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.7 by 0806 GMT, handing back n...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked on Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all...

Foreign children can enter SA without supporting documents

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has signed a waiver that allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.The waiver has been applicabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019