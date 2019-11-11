CRPF jawan injured in C'garh after stepping on electric wire

A CRPF jawan was injured on Monday after coming in contact with a live wire during a combing operation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. The incident took place in the jungles of Arbe village under Aranpur police station area when a team of the CRPF's 111th battalion was patrolling in view of a police camp being set up in Potali village, an official said.

Constable Ravi Singh Kushwaha accidentally stepped on the electric wire laid by villagers in the dense forest in a bid to hunt wild boar, and sustained burn injuries, he said. Kushwaha was shifted to the district hospital in Dantewada, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)