International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana: Footfall under 'Know Your Case' continues to maintain upward trend

In Haryana, there is an increasing trend in the number of persons visiting different police stations and units to get the status of their cases or complaints under the 'Know Your Case' scheme. Around 20,180 persons visited in September, which is the highest in the first nine months of the year 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:24 IST
Haryana: Footfall under 'Know Your Case' continues to maintain upward trend
Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk. Image Credit: ANI

In Haryana, there is an increasing trend in the number of persons visiting different police stations and units to get the status of their cases or complaints under the 'Know Your Case' scheme. Around 20,180 persons visited in September, which is the highest in the first nine months of the year 2019. Giving this information here, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that out of the total, 11,670 persons enquired about the progress in complaints and 8,510 obtained information about criminal cases by paying a visit in different Police stations in the month of September.

He said that maximum footfall witnessed in district Palwal where 3,101 people directly met the investigation officers or senior officers to enquire about the progress in pending complaints and criminal cases, followed by Gurugram and Faridabad with the figure of 2,745 and 2,514 respectively. Giving month-wise trend of footfall, Virk said that 18,887 persons visited in different Police stations in the month of January, 18,036 visited in the month of February, 19,396 in March, 18350 in April, 13,812 in May, 18,746 in June, 19,462 in July and 19,945 persons in the month of August. The rise in footfall shows the steps towards transparent and public-oriented policing in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Haryana Police had launched the 'Know Your Case' scheme with the objective to bring greater transparency and accountability in police functioning. Under this, all Supervisory Officers, Station House Officers, Investigating Officers as well as MHCs are present in their respective police stations and units along with the latest status to attend the complainants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Buzz around Jaipur resort hosting Maha Cong MLAs

A resort in the Rajasthan capital has become one of the centres of power play amid efforts to form the government in Maharashtra. Since Friday evening, the new Congress MLAs are holed up at the resort on Delhi Road near here while party le...

Final decision on revising GDP base year to be taken within

Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava on Monday said a final decision on revising the base year for GDP growth calculation will be taken in 2-3 months as the Centre is waiting for certain survey results. Srivastavas statement came ...

20 sewage treatment plants in Latur soon to overcome scarcity

The Latur district administration in Maharashtra is planning to set up 20 sewage treatment plants to overcome the problem of water scarcity, an official said on Monday. Reusing the sewage water will help in bringing down the consumption of...

Africa Investment Forum aims at increasing flow of capital in Africa at greater level

The Africa Investment Forum is slated to start on November 11 at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africas Sandton and will end on November 14.Organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, the second edition of Africa Investm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019