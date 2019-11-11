International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclone Bulbul: Mamata sets up task force to review relief ops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kakdwip
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:50 IST
Cyclone Bulbul: Mamata sets up task force to review relief ops

Lauding the administration in South 24 Parganas district for its initiatives to minimise the impact of Cyclone 'Bulbul', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the storm. Banerjee also constituted a task force to look into the relief and restoration work.

She urged people to "stay positive" and stand beside those who have been affected by the cyclone. Cyclone 'Bulbul', which made landfall between Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas and Khepupara in Bangladesh, claimed at least 10 lives and affected six lakh people in different parts of Bengal.

As many as 1.78 lakh people have been shifted to 471 relief camps set up in the state. The CM, following an aerial survey of the cyclone- ravaged areas of Namkhana and Bakkhali, held an administrative meeting here to review the work being undertaken in the aftermath of the disaster.

"My administration did a commendable job. The devastation, otherwise, could have been far more... If they (officials) had not rescued 1.78 lakh people, I cannot say what would have happened. They will be rewarded. Even the central government applauded (the efforts)," she said. Stressing that restoration of power supply, provision of clean drinking water and medicines were the need of the hour, Banerjee asked officials to reach out to people and ensure that the aid was evenly distributed without affecting peace in the region.

She appointed Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha as the head of the task force - which, she said, would be reviewing the ongoing relief work every 48 hours. Taking note of the damage caused to betel leaf cultivation and paddy in the district, the TMC supremo directed departments of irrigation, forest and power to work in tandem for restoring normalcy.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also advised the officials to take help of civic volunteers of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDR) to speed up the relief operations. A total of 323 kitchens have been opened to cater to the cyclone-hit families and 94 boats employed to aid in the restoration work, the CM said.

"As of now, reports suggest that six lakh people have been affected by the cyclone. The number might increase in the days to come," she added. Banerjee is set to visit cyclone-affected areas of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

After fanfare, new Zimbabwe banknotes fail to arrive

Heralded by Zimbabwes central bank and its President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the answer to an acute cash shortage that has hamstrung the countrys economy, new low-denomination banknotes were due to enter circulation on Monday.But by noon 1000...

UPDATE 2-Lebanon c.bank says bank deposits are safe, banks to review curbs

Lebanons central bank governor, seeking to shore up creaking confidence in the banking system amid the worst economic crisis in decades, said on Monday bank deposits are secure and it had the ability to preserve the stability of the Lebanes...

UPDATE 1-Brexit Party's Farage says will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest 317 Conservative Party seats in the Dec. 12 election but would contest nearly all other seats, a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage sai...

Admissions 2020-21 Open at India's First Design University

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Anant National University AnantU, Indias first Design University, located in the heritage city of Ahmedabad, is now accepting applications for the academic year 2020-21. The University offers D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019