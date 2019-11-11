J-K: Truck drivers appeal Lt Governor to help clear debris after landslide blocks NH-44

Hundreds of truck drivers in Jammu and Kashmir appealed to Lt Governor GC Murmu to instruct the concerned departments to clear debris from the road following a landslide which blocked vehicular movement for the second day on the NH-44 near Digdole in Ramban district on Monday. The landslide occurred on Sunday afternoon which left hundreds of vehicles stranded on both ends of the blocked site of the NH-44.

On Sunday, vehicular traffic resumed just for an hour in the morning on the NH-44 at Mehad in Ramban before it was blocked again by a massive landslide. This is the third time in the last four days that NH-44 has been blocked for vehicular traffic.

The highway was also blocked on November 7 following snowfall around Jawahar Tunnel and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at various places including Nashri and Ramsu. According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning was likely to take place in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which can further create complications for travelers. (ANI)

