Odd-Even scheme could be applied in Madhya Pradesh too: Sajjan Singh Verma

Environment Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday said that the 'Odd-Even formula' of the national capital could be applied in Madhya Pradesh as well. "To curb the rising pollution in Madhya Pradesh the 'odd-even' formula could be applied here as well," Verma told reporters here.

Talking about additional measures to curb pollution, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister said: "The central government should put a stop on the sale and purchase of vehicles." The Odd-Even scheme is a traffic rationing measure by Arvind Kejriwal-led government under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates.

The rules also apply to vehicles with registration numbers of other states and violation of rules during restricted hours attract fines. The measure was taken to curb the rising pollution levels in the national capital. (ANI)

