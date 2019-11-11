International Development News
West Bengal: Two held with 1.2 kg of elephant ivory

The officers of North Bengal Special Task Force and Belakoba forest range seized 1.2 kgs of elephant ivory and arrested two persons from Srirampur Bengal-Assam border on Sunday night.

West Bengal: Two held with 1.2 kg of elephant ivory
The elephant ivory seized by officials from the accused in Jalpaiguri/Belakoba , West Bengal. . Image Credit: ANI

The officers of North Bengal Special Task Force and Belakoba forest range seized 1.2 kgs of elephant ivory and arrested two persons from Srirampur Bengal-Assam border on Sunday night. The operation was led by Sanjay Dutta who is head of the Task Force and Ranger, Belakoba forest range.

The accused have been identified as Gem Dorji, a resident Thimpu in Bhutan and Rabindra Basumatary, a resident of Chirang district of Assam. "During the interrogation, the accused persons confessed that they have a connection with the Rhino horn missing case, recently reported from Jaldapara National Park," officials said.

The officers are conducting an investigation to get the missing horn. The carcass of an adult female rhino was found with the horn missing in the Jaldapara National Park on October 31. With over 250 rhinos, the Jaldapara sanctuary is the largest habitat of the species in Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

