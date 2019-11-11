International Development News
Development News Edition

NCW seeks speedy probe in elderly woman's assault on suspicion of witchcraft

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:17 IST
NCW seeks speedy probe in elderly woman's assault on suspicion of witchcraft

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought a speedy probe into the assault of a 70-year-old woman on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Twenty-one people were arrested for allegedly parading the woman in her village after blackening her face and garlanding her with shoes on the suspicion that she practised sorcery, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Samahal village under Gahar Panchayat in Sarkaghat sub-division. Reacting to news reports about the incident, the NCW wrote a letter to the state's Director General of Police saying it is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women and is perturbed by the alleged incident.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and send a detailed action-taken report to

the Commission at an early date," NCW member Shyamala S Kunder said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a phas...

Saurabh Chaudhary settles for silver, India's medal rush continues

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

Lawyers express unhappiness over remarks by Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar

Lawyers who represented Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute on Monday expressed displeasure over the remarks of legendary screen writers, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, that the five acres of land which is to be given for construction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019