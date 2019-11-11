NCW seeks speedy probe in elderly woman's assault on suspicion of witchcraft

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought a speedy probe into the assault of a 70-year-old woman on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Twenty-one people were arrested for allegedly parading the woman in her village after blackening her face and garlanding her with shoes on the suspicion that she practised sorcery, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Samahal village under Gahar Panchayat in Sarkaghat sub-division. Reacting to news reports about the incident, the NCW wrote a letter to the state's Director General of Police saying it is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women and is perturbed by the alleged incident.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and send a detailed action-taken report to

the Commission at an early date," NCW member Shyamala S Kunder said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)