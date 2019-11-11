International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU students protesting over steep fee hike clash with police; Minister stuck for over 6 hrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:02 IST
JNU students protesting over steep fee hike clash with police; Minister stuck for over 6 hrs

Shouting slogans and raising banners, thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students clashed with police on Monday as their protest over steep fee hike escalated, leaving HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stranded for over six hours at the venue of the varsity's convocation. The students of the varsity, which has seen several such agitations in the recent years, were protesting outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) premises, the venue for the varsity's third convocation, which was addressed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The protests started in the morning and escalated as the day progressed with crowds of angry students, with banners saying 'Roll back fee hike', trying to push through a wall of anti-riot police personnel to reach the venue. Several barricades put up by the police were broken by the students, who started their march from JNU towards the AICTE premises, about 3 km away from the campus in south Delhi, around 10.30 am.

Water cannons were used to disperse the protestors and police said some of the students were detained. Top brass of the Delhi Police were at the site to handle the situation. The students shouted slogans like "Police ko aage karta hai, JNU VC darta hai" (JNU VC keeps police in front as he is afraid) as they demanded that vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar meet them and listen to their demands.

During the scuffle with police personnel, the students raised slogans like "Police-walo ki ek bimari, Tis Hazari, Tis Hazari", referring to their clash with lawyers at the city's Tis Hazari court a few days back. Slogans supporting lawyers, who are on a strike following the clash, were also heard. Barricades were placed outside the north and west gates of the JNU campus, as well as on the route between the AICTE auditorium and the university at Baba Balaknath Marg and nearby areas but the marching students broke one after the other.

The students are demanding withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, in which service charges of Rs 1,700 were introduced and the one-time mess security fee, which is refundable, has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. The rent for a single-seater room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, while rent for a double-seater room has been increased to Rs 300 per month from Rs 10 per month.

The draft hostel manual also has provisions for dress code and curfew timings, the students' union alleged, even as the administration denied these two claims. Naidu left the venue, just before the protestors arrived, after attending the convocation. However, the Human Resource Development minister was stuck inside for over six hours forcing him to cancel two scheduled events. The minister was able to leave the premises around 4.15 PM.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and vice president Saket Moon met 'Nishank' around 2 pm who assured them that their demands would be looked into. They, however, were not able to meet the VC and raised slogans "we want V-C". "This is not the end of our movement. We urged the HRD minister to ask the VC to have a dialogue with the students and he assured us that he will direct the VC to talk to the students. It is due to him (the VC) that things have come to be like this," Ghosh said.

She claimed that the HRD minister has promised that the students' union would be called for a meeting to the ministry. "We will have to ask the executive council members to reject the hostel manual in its meeting on Wednesday," she added.

A protesting student said, "The hostel fee has been increased by 300 per cent. Where will the students stay and study if this happens with us." Some students attending the convocation also shouted slogans from inside the AICTE gate even as their parents, who came here to attend the ceremony, were stuck due to the protest.

The students' union has been on a strike against the draft hostel manual, which was approved by the inter-hall administration. They have said the strike would not end until the hostel manual is withdrawn. JNU students' union vice-president Moon said, "The unprecedented situation in the campus is a result of the intransigence of the administration regarding the hostel manual and the fee hike.

"The fee hike will affect an overwhelming number of students. It denies those from the deprived sections to avail education if they cannot pay. It affects those people who are pursing education independently." Another protester said, "The administration is busy hosting a convocation but they are not ready to listen to the demands of the students. They want to privatise JNU by effecting fee hike in hostels."

The protesters have only one demand and that is having a campus which is inclusive, another protestor said, adding that the democratic space in JNU are under attack. The protestors also raised several other issues like restrictions on entry to the Parthasarathy Rocks -- a hillock inside the campus, and attempts to lock students' union office.

The JNU Teachers' Association said many students were injured during the protest as they received blows. According to a police officer, many policemen and women also sustained injuries as they tried to quell the protest. In February of 2016, the JNU was in news after alleged seditious slogans were raised on the campus that snowballed into a major political controversy. Then students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar who was at the epicentre, fought the Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israeli gunfire kills a West Bank Palestinian - medics

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said.They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp,...

Koshyari declines Shiv Sena's request for more time to submit letters of support

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met a delegation of Shiv Sena which expressed willingness to form a government in the state but he declined the partys request for a three-day extension for submitting requisite letters of support ...

Change lifestyles for a sustainable future: Wangchuk

After lighting, efforts are needed to reduce energy intake for heating and cooling, Magsasay awardee Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday, underlining the need for changing the lifestyles by embracing simplicity. Terming the energy required for ...

Jharkhand Cong leader Ajay Kumar Dubey dies at 45

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019