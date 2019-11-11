Over 180 head constables made ASI in Jammu

Over 180 head constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub inspector in Jammu region, a police spokesperson said.

Extending greetings to all the ranks on the eve of Gurpurab, Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Monday issued the formal promotion orders to 187 head constables.

Singh lauded the efforts of these officers in earning their due promotion well in time. He further expressed hope that they shall rededicate themselves towards their work with more zeal and enthusiasm to make the department and society feel proud.

