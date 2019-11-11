New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm NEW DELHI DEL71 JNU-LDALL PROTESTS New Delhi: Shouting slogans and raising banners, thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students clashed with police on Monday as their protest over steep fee hike escalated, leaving HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stranded for over six hours at the venue of the varsity's convocation. AYODHYA DES1 UP-AYODHYA-KARTIK-POORNIMA Ayodhya: Lakhs of devotees are thronging the town for taking a dip in the River Saryu on Kartik Poornima on Tuesday, the first major congregation of devotees here after the historic judgement in the Ayodhya case. LUCKNOW DEL61 AYODHYA-UP-KALYAN Lucknow: BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished, has hailed the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, saying it was “all-inclusive” and should not be seen as anyone's victory or defeat.

CHANDIGARH DES18 PB-PRAKAS PURAB Sultanpur Lodhi: Lakhs of devotees on Monday flocked to the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in this holy town as prominent gurdwaras across Punjab reverberated with the sound of Gurbani (hyms) a day ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. DEHRADUN DES4 UKD-CM-THREAT Dehradun: Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday.

(LEAD in the pipeline) JAIPUR NRG7 RJ-LABOURERS GAS Jaipur: Three labourers engaged in deepening a well died after inhaling toxic gas emanating from it in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said. SRINAGAR DEL3 JK-ENCOUNTER Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said. PTI BHADOHI DES20 UP-ACID Bhadohi (UP): A 45-year-old woman and her two daughters suffered serious burn injuries when two of their relatives allegedly threw acid on them after barging into their house at Gyanpur here on late Sunday night, when they were sleeping, said police.

NEW DELHI LGD13 DL-COURT-CLASH-PROBE New Delhi: A trial court here on Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the investigation into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court, saying the move is aimed to "avoid miscarriage of justice"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)