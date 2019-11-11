International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm NEW DELHI DEL71 JNU-LDALL PROTESTS New Delhi: Shouting slogans and raising banners, thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students clashed with police on Monday as their protest over steep fee hike escalated, leaving HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stranded for over six hours at the venue of the varsity's convocation. AYODHYA DES1 UP-AYODHYA-KARTIK-POORNIMA Ayodhya: Lakhs of devotees are thronging the town for taking a dip in the River Saryu on Kartik Poornima on Tuesday, the first major congregation of devotees here after the historic judgement in the Ayodhya case. LUCKNOW DEL61 AYODHYA-UP-KALYAN Lucknow: BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished, has hailed the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, saying it was “all-inclusive” and should not be seen as anyone's victory or defeat.

CHANDIGARH DES18 PB-PRAKAS PURAB Sultanpur Lodhi: Lakhs of devotees on Monday flocked to the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in this holy town as prominent gurdwaras across Punjab reverberated with the sound of Gurbani (hyms) a day ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. DEHRADUN DES4 UKD-CM-THREAT Dehradun: Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday.

(LEAD in the pipeline) JAIPUR NRG7 RJ-LABOURERS GAS Jaipur: Three labourers engaged in deepening a well died after inhaling toxic gas emanating from it in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said. SRINAGAR DEL3 JK-ENCOUNTER Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said. PTI BHADOHI DES20 UP-ACID Bhadohi (UP): A 45-year-old woman and her two daughters suffered serious burn injuries when two of their relatives allegedly threw acid on them after barging into their house at Gyanpur here on late Sunday night, when they were sleeping, said police.

NEW DELHI LGD13 DL-COURT-CLASH-PROBE New Delhi: A trial court here on Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the investigation into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court, saying the move is aimed to "avoid miscarriage of justice"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Short film on late Parrikar to be screened at IFFI

A seven-minute film on former defense minister and Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar will be screened at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India IFFI 2019, a senior official said on Monday.

Angry over Aadhaar card not getting made, man threatens to blow up Haridwar ghat

A man who had called Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawats mobile phone and threatened to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar was arrested on Monday, officials said. The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar

Iran enriching at Fordow, IAEA confirms, as enriched uranium stock grows

Iran has begun enriching uranium at its underground Fordow site in the latest breach of its deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday, adding that Tehrans enriched uranium stock has continued to grow.

Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old girl found dead at neighbour's house, one held

Police on Monday detained one man from Bhavanipuram after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at his residence.
