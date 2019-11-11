International Development News
Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old girl found dead at neighbour's house, one held

Police on Monday detained one man from Bhavanipuram after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at his residence.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Police on Monday detained one man from Bhavanipuram after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at his residence. Bhavanipuram police station, Sub Inspector, Israel told ANI that on Sunday night at around 11 pm, one M Anil had filed a complaint about his seven-year-old missing daughter.

"The parents searched for her in the vicinity but were unable to find her. After registering the missing complaint, police searched the locality last night and even today. They had also deployed dog squad to search the missing minor," said Israel. "Today evening, the body of the minor was found packed in a bag in a house next to Anil. One Prakash, who resides in that house has been detained. The body was sent to a government hospital," he added.

The minor was studying in the second standard in Nallagunta village, where she was residing with her parents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

