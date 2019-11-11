Following are the top stories:

Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra, Cong and NCP hold the key

Mumbai/New Delhi: Racing against time, the Shiv Sena on Monday redoubled efforts to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra with political adversaries NCP and the Congress, which held intense discussions on the possibility extending support to the right-wing party.

Cong to hold further talks with ally NCP on whether to support Shiv Sena for govt formation in Maha

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday decided to hold further talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on whether to support the the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra.

Cong holds second meeting on supporting Sena

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders, former Maharashtra chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde as well as state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi; seeks support to form govt in Maha New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and sought her party's support to form a government in Maharashtra.

BJP loses its oldest ally Sena New Delhi: The BJP on Monday lost its oldest and the only major Hindutva ally as the Shiv Sena, its partner for more than three decades, walked out of the Modi government at the Centre.

JNU students protesting over steep fee hike clash with police; Minister stuck for over 6 hrs New Delhi: Shouting slogans and raising banners, thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students clashed with police on Monday as their protest over steep fee hike escalated, leaving HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stranded for over six hours at the venue of the varsity's convocation.

HRD Minister stuck inside auditorium for over 6 hours as JNU students protest New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was stuck inside the AICTE auditorium here for over six hours on Monday as protests by JNU students escalated, forcing him to cancel two events later in the day.

DEL69 NAIDU-JNU-2NLD CONVOCATION

Vice Prez bats for political empowerment of women by providing them quota in Parliament New Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pitched on Monday for political empowerment of women by providing adequate reservation for them in Parliament and state legislatures.

DEL50 MANGESHKAR-2ND LD HEALTH

Lata Mangeshkar in ICU, sister Usha says she is recovering Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in the early hours of Monday after she complained of breathing problems, hospital sources said.

DEL61 AYODHYA-UP-KALYAN

Ayodhya verdict 'all-inclusive', should not be seen as victory or defeat: Kalyan Singh Lucknow: BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished, has hailed the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, saying it was “all-inclusive”

DEL45 RAIL-TRAIN-KASHMIR

Train services in Kashmir Valley to begin from Tuesday: Railways New Delhi: Train services in the Kashmir Valley, which were disrupted since August 3 ahead of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, will resume on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.

DEL68 ITX-HAWALA-CORPORATES

I-T Dept busts Rs 3,300-cr hawala racket involving infra firms New Delhi: The CBDT on Monday claimed that the Income Tax Department has busted a hawala racket worth Rs 3,300-crore and spread across multiple cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to "leading corporate houses" in the infrastructure sector.

CRPF takes over security of Gandhis

CRPF takes over security of Gandhis New Delhi: The CRPF has taken over the security duties of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka on Monday after the Union government withdrew their SPG cover last week, officials said.

CAL6 CYCLONE-TRAWLER BODIES

Cyclone Bulbul: Bodies of four fishermen missing in trawler capsize found Kolkata: Bodies of four out of the nine fishermen who went missing after their trawler capsized off Mousuni Island in West Bengal under the impact of Cyclone Bulbul were recovered in a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the NDRF, a senior Coast Guard officer said Monday.

DEL72 PM-BRICS

PM to leave for Brazil on Tuesday to attend BRICS summit New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Brazil on November 13 and 14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit, the theme of which is "economic growth for an innovative future".

Lawyers' strike to continue in Delhi district courts

New Delhi: Lawyers in Delhi district courts will continue to abstain from work on Wednesday to protest against their clash with police that took place on November 2, the bar association of all six district courts said on Monday.

FOREIGN FGN31 PAK-2NDLD SHARIF

Danger to Sharif's health increasing due to delay in his travel abroad: Party Islamabad: Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London was postponed on Monday after Pakistan's anti-graft body referred the case back to the federal government regarding removing ailing former premier's name from the no fly-list, according to media reports. By Sajjad Hussain KJ

