UK Prince Charles in India this week; packed schedule includes meeting with Kovind, gurdwara visit

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:58 IST
Britain's Prince Charles will arrive in India on Wednesday on a two-day trip that will have a packed schedule, including a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, discussions on issues like climate change and sustainable finance, and a visit to a gurdwara to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. This will be the Prince of Wales' 10th official visit and will celebrate enduring British-Indian ties, with a focus on shared global challenges such as sustainability and climate change, the British High Commission here said in a statement.

Prince Charles will undertake varied engagements in the national capital, including a bilateral meeting with Kovind, the statement said. During his visit, Charles will present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions.

Building on the collective work between the United Kingdom and India as a joint force for good, he will participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the British High Commission said. "He will visit a Sikh temple to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and mark the contribution of the Sikh community in the UK," the statement said.

Prince Charles will then attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World War One and World War Two. He will also attend a discussion with influential Indian business leaders to seek their advice and input on sustainable markets.

"I am delighted to welcome His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to India once again on his 10th official visit. His many visits to India and his enduring interest in promoting our common interests is another example of the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India," British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith said. Prince Charles will witness how India makes use of innovation to respond to natural disasters and how its clean technology is helping deal with the challenges of climate change, Asquith said.

"He will celebrate our strong cultural links and experience the warm hospitality that diverse religious communities in India have to offer. The visit will honour the past, celebrate the present and look forward to a joint future driven by an innovative and responsible focus on shared challenges," the British envoy said.

