International Development News
Development News Edition

Terrorists neutralised in Bandipora encounter were related to LeT

Two terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora were related to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bandipora (Jammu Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 22:48 IST
Terrorists neutralised in Bandipora encounter were related to LeT
IGP Kashmir SP Pani. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora were related to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"There has been no collateral damage in this operation. Two terrorists were neutralised and they are related to Lashkar-e-Taiba. One terrorist has been identified as Abu Tala who was a Pakistani. The other terrorist is yet to be identified," IGP Kashmir SP Pani said.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet had said, "#Bandipora #encounter update: One of the killed #terrorist identified as #Pakistani namely Talha. Was operating as commander of #proscribed terror outfit #LeT. Incriminating materials including #goods bearing #Pakistani #marks recovered. Involved in #terrorcrimes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

Boeing on Monday said it expected the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month. In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updat...

Soccer-No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the teams first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions. Liverpool enter the...

Construction laborers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and laborers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speakin...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honor, homeland ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019