Three held, juvenile apprehended for killing man who resisted robbery bid

Three men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a man following a quarrel when he resisted a robbery attempt in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Monday. The accused were identified as Arpit (21), Raja Prasad (24) and Harish (20), they said.

The incident took place on November 5. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood near Sanjay Park with multiple stab wounds on his body. The victim was later identified as Sudhir Dabas (36), a resident of Mangolpur Kalan, police said. With the help of technical surveillance, two of the accused men were identified and arrested. They told the officers that they were in possession of the victim's mobile phone, which was given to them by two other men. They were also arrested from their residence in Mangolpuri, police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused – Arpit (21) sold the phone to Raja Prasad (24) to evade arrest. The police later apprehended a boy who was involved in stabbing the man along with Harish (20), a senior police official said.

"During investigation, Harish revealed that on the day of the incident, they had a fight with the victim. The accused were trying to rob the victim. After Dabas caught them, the men got into a fight and later, the accused along with his accomplices stabbed the victim and fled," the officer said. Two knives were recovered from the accused along with the victim's mobile phone, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)