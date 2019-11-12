His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide. "Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood, and righteousness are of eternal relevance having a universal and timeless appeal that cut across the sectarian, communal and regional divides," Gandhi said in a statement.

"His message holds as much true today as it was over 500 years ago when he delivered it. The world needs to follow his teachings to ensure everyone lives in peace and harmony," she added. She urged people to take a resolve on the occasion to follow Guru Nanak Dev's ideals of humanism and social equality that inspire to move towards a peaceful and just society.

"I convey my greetings and good wishes to all the Sikh brothers and sisters in India and around the world on the holy and auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj," Gandhi said. People across the country are celebrating the 550 birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

