Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. "Hearty congratulations to all of you on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #Gurupurab Guru Purab Di Lakh-Lakh badhiyaan," Rahul tweeted.

Priyanka said that our country is in great need of the voice of Guru Nanak Dev, who spread light all over the world. "There is nothing greater than service. The basic message of religion is love for humanity. Respect for women is our duty. Shun caste discrimination. Today, our country is in great need of the voice of Guru Nanak Dev, who spread light all over the world. Wish you a happy Guru festival. #GuruNanak550," she tweeted. (ANI)

