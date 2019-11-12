International Development News
Massive combat ops in Kashmir by forces have broken backs of terrorist organisations

Security forces in Kashmir have broken the backs of terrorist organisations and their on-ground workers (OGW) working to disrupt law and order situation by conducting massive joint operations.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Security forces in Kashmir have broken the backs of terrorist organisations and their on-ground workers (OGW) working to disrupt law and order situation by conducting massive joint operations.

Given the deteriorating support of their on-ground workers, terror outfits have also been witnessing factions. The growing fear of encounter has forced them to take different routes to infiltrate. According to the sources, there have been instances recorded by the local police and intelligence agencies where leaders of terror outfits have gone back to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) due to lack of ground support in the region.

Sources have confirmed that a meeting was held in Bamdoora, Kokernag recently where district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Tariq Khan, another terrorist leader Haider Jihadi and 16-17 other terrorists met to avoid the emergence of fractions among outfits and decided to divide the area. Intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir police local inputs claimed that there are areas in Kashmir which have not been touched by terror outfits fearing encounter as massive security forces have been deployed.

"A terrorist who tried to infiltrate returned to PoK after getting no support from local workers. The terrorist was in PoK for a very long time as he failed in his attempts," sources told ANI quoting an intelligence input. Jammu and Kashmir police sources claimed that on-ground workers of these terrorists have also failed to provide hardware, forcing them to take other routes to plan terror activities.

Last month, security forces neutralised a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, wanted in connection with the assassination of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary. Similarly, now security forces are looking for two terrorists Mohd Amin, Riaz Ahmed and Mudassir Hussain. On Tuesday also a terrorist was gunned down in Ganderbal, Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

