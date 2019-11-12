International Development News
Tripura celebrates Lord Krishna's 'Rass Lila'

People of Tripura on Tuesday celebrated 'Rass Lila', a festival to commemorate the love of Lord Krishna here at Radha-Madhav temple.

Tripura celebrates Lord Krishna's 'Rass Lila'
Tripura celebrates Lord Krishna's 'Rass Lila'. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People of Tripura on Tuesday celebrated 'Rass Lila', a festival to commemorate the love of Lord Krishna here at Radha-Madhav temple. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated the program along with West Tripura district DM Dr Sandeep Mahatme.

The festival is celebrated every year on the full moon night of 'Kartik Purnima' in the Hindu month of 'Kartik' to mark Lord Krishna's love for Radha. On this day, young girls dance around the idols of Radha and Krishna throughout the night. Abhijeet Bhattacharjee, a priest at Radha-Madhav temple told ANI that the Rass Lila of Tripura state started in 1798 AD. The second daughter of Manipur's Maharaja Bhagya Chandra was married here.

The celebrations witnessed people of all communities coming together to join in the night-long celebrations in a unique display of communal harmony. Rass is a symbol of love and communal harmony where people of all communities gather to celebrate, forgetting all differences.

Radha Govindas Rass dance is performed which is a classical form of dance and symbolizes the rich history and tradition of the community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

