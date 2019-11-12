International Development News
Hyderabad: DJS activists detained for organising PC against Ayodhya verdict

Few activists of Darsgah-Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) were detained by police here for organising a press conference against Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

  ANI
  • |
  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Few activists of Darsgah-Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) were detained by police here for organising a press conference against Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. According to South Zone Police, today the Islamic organisation organised a press conference at 1 pm against the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case.

Hyderabad police detained the DJS activists and shifted them to local police stations to see that peace and harmony is maintained in the city. The activists will be released soon from the police custody. Earlier also DJS members were detained by police for organising a protest against the verdict.

On November 9, the top court had directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

