Will push for getting 'proclaimed offenders' cases settled in special courts: Punjab CM tells NRIs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalandhar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:22 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assured the Punjabi diaspora of trying to set up special courts to expeditiously settle cases of those who were declared proclaimed offenders after fleeing the state during the Khalistan militancy days. Singh said he would take up the issue with the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as the Central government.

He gave the assurance while responding to a request from a group of NRIs, currently visiting Jalandhar in Punjab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The chief minister honoured the NRIs by giving them books on the life and philosophy of the Sikhism founder, besides a commemorative coin and a memento each on Monday, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The NRIs expressed concern that many of the persons who had immigrated abroad were unable to visit Punjab and pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and other holy places in the state as they were declared proclaimed offenders on account of their inability to appear before courts in certain cases. Chief Minister Singh also assured the visiting NRI of consulting the Centre to examine the feasibility of setting up such special courts in some overseas Indian missions like those in the UK, Canada, Germany, France and the USA, the home to a large Punbjabi population.

Singh also urged the diaspora to join his government's efforts in leading the state to a new era of development. He also appreciated the Punjabi diaspora for making Punjab and India proud with their work in different parts of the world.

Referring to his government's flagship programme 'Connect With Your Roots', the chief minister thanked the NRIs for motivating their children to participate in the initiative while also urging them to encourage more youngsters to visit Punjab and connect with their ancestral legacy. Singh also congratulated the entire Sikh community, especially the NRIs, on the historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor days ahead of the 550th anniversary the Prakash Parv.

