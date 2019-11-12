International Development News
Andhra Pradesh: Duper attacks two men with knife in Nandyal town

Two people were on Tuesday attacked with a knife allegedly by a duper after they asked him to return the money in Nandyal town of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

A video of Gangu Anand attacking men in Nandyal town on Tuesday . [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two people were on Tuesday attacked with a knife allegedly by a duper after they asked him to return the money in Nandyal town of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The accused, identified as Gangu Anand, has allegedly duped around 200 people to the tune of Rs 7 crore on the pretext of providing them with the jobs of government teachers.

"Gangu Anand, a resident of Nandyal, used to work at CSI Diocese Church as a treasurer. In 2017, he collected money from many people by promising them government jobs," said Nandyal--II PS Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy while speaking to ANI. "In that connection, cheating cases were filed against him at Nandyal--II, Tirupati, and Jammalamadugu police stations. During custodial interrogation, he revealed that some victims were from Tirupati and Jammalamadugu and he would return by selling a house which is in his wife's name. Later he told them that he would keep the house and will do the settlement," added Reddy.

"As agreed, the two men came on Monday to collect their money from him. They also had a heated argument with him, following which Gangu Anand picked up the knife and attacked them," said the police. The two victims -- Somasekhar Reddy and Surendra -- have sustained injuries and were rushed to Nandyal government hospital from where they were referred to Kurnool Government Hospital for the advanced treatment.

"Gangu Anand promised to get us government teacher's job for Rs 12 lakh. He took Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh or Rs 5 lakh from hundreds of people in advance. In our group, 32 persons have given almost Rs 45 lakh to him," said Surendra. "Anand said he would give us a house instead of repaying the money. He said he would vacate the house in two months. We gave him three months' time, which ended on November 5. When we went to him to take the possession of the house, he along with his aides attacked us with knives," he added.

The accused along with his family members is absconding. Police are making efforts to nab him. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

