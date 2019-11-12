Minor dies after speeding truck runs him over in Jammu, locals demand justice

A minor was killed after a speeding truck ran over him in Mira Sahib area in Jammu on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Sumit Kumar, was in Class VII and was the only child of his parents.

Around 50-60 locals have blocked the RS Pura-Jammu road at the Tali Morh area of Miran Sahib, demanding justice for the deceased minor. Speaking to ANI, Rohit Kumar Singh, a local, said: "At around 5:45 AM today the boy went out for a morning walk with his friends and was crossing the road when a speeding truck coming from the wrong side of the road hit him."

He also stated that these kinds of accidents were very common in the area, and requested the government to construct footpaths to reduce the risk of such accidents. Ramesh Kumar, Sarpanch of Miran Sahib, stated that the administration had previously promised to construct some speed-breakers on the road, but no action had been taken so far.

"The boy comes from a very poor family. Strict action should be taken against the culprit and the family should receive compensation for the accident," he said. The Miran Sahib police have located the truck and arrested the driver. The police have promised the locals that appropriate action against the accused will be taken.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

