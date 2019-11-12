Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking exemption from arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, could be arrested anytime as a city court here on Tuesday rejected his application seeking three more days' exemption from arrest. The court has already rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case.

This comes on the day when the interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court in the case comes to an end. Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups. (ANI)

