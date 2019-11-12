Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling on forwarding posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The shelling from across the border started in the Shahpur sector around 3.15 pm, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, they said.
The officials said the cross-border firing was going on from both the sides when last reports were received. However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling so far, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Line of Control
- Poonch
- Kashmir
- Shahpur
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Afghan, Pakistani forces clash on border, 3 civilians killed
Pakistani traders strike over steps to boost taxes as urged by IMF
UPDATE 5-Fire engulfs Pakistani train, kills at least 65
Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey
Pakistani protesters descend on capital to demand PM quits