JNU asks students to clear mess dues by Nov 14

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notice seeking the residents of hostels to pay their mess dues till November 14 failing which they will not be served food.

JNU asks students to clear mess dues by Nov 14
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notice seeking the residents of hostels to pay their mess dues till November 14 failing which they will not be served food. The notice, which was issued by the university's office of the senior warden, came after the university proposed to raise hostel mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. This had resulted in a massive backlash from the students.

"All residents are required to clear your outstanding mess dues till November 14 failing which food will be stopped on the same day without any further notice," it stated. A draft hostel manual also proposed to increase hostel fees from Rs 20 to Rs 600 for a single room and from Rs 10 to Rs 300 for a shared room. It also directed the students to shell out Rs 1,700 for the maintenance services.

Hundreds of students took part in the protest against the fee hike and a new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. They raised slogans against the university administration and the government. The protest turned into a scuffle outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the third annual convocation yesterday. The students removed a barricade and came face to face with the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

