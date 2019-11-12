International Development News
Development News Edition

16 dead as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:29 IST
16 dead as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

Sixteen people, including five women and three children, were killed on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmad said one more person was rescued from the accident site near Marmat area of the hilly district in a critical condition and admitted to hospital for treatment.

Twelve people were killed on the spot after the accident and four more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, the SSP told PTI. Officials said the SUV was headed for Gowa village of Marmat from Kleeni when its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the 700-metre-deep gorge around 3.25 pm.

The condition of the only survivor, who was initially treated at a local hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, is critical, they said. Meanwhile, a minor boy was crushed to death by a speedy truck near Miran Sahib in the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday.

Sumit Kumar, a Class 7 student, was crossing the road outside his house when he was hit by the truck, a police official said, adding that the erring driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray meets Sena's MLA-elects at resort amid Maha impasse

Even as the Congress-NCP were in a huddle over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met his party legislators at a suburban resort where they are staying for the last few days. Sena legislato...

13-year-old girl dies during dance practice in Maha school

A Class VII girl student died on Tuesday morning during dance practice in St Annes Public School in Warora tehsil of Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said. The school has organised a function in the end of November and children, in...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally a...

Will take legal recourse after having discussions: Shiv Sena's lawyer on President's Rule

After the Presidents Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Shiv Senas lawyer Rajesh Inamdar on Tuesday said if there was a necessity of filing a petition in connection with the matter, then a legal recourse will be taken as per law after having ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019