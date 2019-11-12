J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Shahpur, Kerni sectors in Poonch

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms in Shahpur and Kerni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Around 3:15 pm today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to Pakistan's army on the LoC. More details awaited.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)