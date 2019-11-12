J-K: LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Ganderbal

A Pakistani terrorist who belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Gund area here on Tuesday, police said. "The encounter is almost over, however, a search is underway in the area. One terrorist was neutralised and the materials that were recovered from him suggest that he was a Pakistani terrorist who belonged to LeT," said IGP Kashmir, SP Pani.

This comes after two terrorists, linked to the LeT, were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora on Monday. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. (ANI)

