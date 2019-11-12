Yoga teacher held for peddling drugs in Goa

A 35-year-old yoga teacher has been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to tourists at Arambol in North Goa, police said on Tuesday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested Shahid Ali Khan with 2.1 kg of ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh from a shack at Arambol, police said in a statement.

"The raid was conducted in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the seized drug was meant for peddling to tourists," an ANC official said. The accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been living at Pernem taluka and works as a yoga teacher, the official said, adding that Khan has been visiting Goa since 2001.

"The accused sources drugs from his home state and also locally from Nigerians," he said. Khan has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added..

