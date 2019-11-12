3 students drown in Telangana river Karimnagar (Telangana) Nov 12 (PTI): Three studentsdrowned in Moya Tummeda river near here when they went for abath on the auspicious occasion of "Kartika Pournami" (fullmoon) on Tuesday, police said

The trio hailing from Varkol village under Koheda policelimits had entered the river around 9.30 am when they werewashed away, they said

The bodies of the three, two of them aged 20 and another19, had been retrieved, Assistant Commissioner of Police MMahender said adding further investigation was on.

